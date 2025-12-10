Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » No. 7 Maryland sets…

No. 7 Maryland sets program record for fewest points allowed in a 91-21 victory over Delaware State

The Associated Press

December 10, 2025, 8:42 PM

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Yarden Garzon and Oluchi Okananwa scored 18 points apiece, and No. 7 Maryland set a program record for fewest points allowed with a 91-21 win over Delaware State on Wednesday night.

The Terrapins (12-0) have lost guards Lea Bartelme, Ava McKennie and Kaylene Smikle to season-ending knee injuries. They also held guards Saylor Poffenbarger and Addi Mack out of this one, but they weren’t needed in what was a blowout against this foe from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Maryland’s previous record for fewest points allowed was 22, set Feb. 5, 1974, in a 60-22 win over Morgan State. The Terps made a run at that mark in this season’s opener, beating Loyola of Maryland 80-26. Then they broke it Wednesday.

Delaware State (3-8) had almost as many turnovers (30) as field goal attempts (38). Maryland finished with a 45-2 advantage in points off turnovers.

Aniyah Jones was the Hornets’ leading scorer with six points.

One game after the closest possible victory — 100-99 in double overtime at Minnesota on Sunday — Maryland scored the first 12 points. The Terps led 42-7 in the second quarter following a 28-1 run. It was 51-11 at halftime.

Then Maryland outscored Delaware State 20-5 in each of the final two quarters.

Kyndal Walker scored 13 points with six assists for the Terps, and Mir McLean added 11 points. Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Delaware State used 12 players, which was actually three more than the injury-plagued Terrapins did.

Up next

Delaware State: At Georgetown on Saturday.

Maryland: Hosts Central Connecticut State on Dec. 19.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up