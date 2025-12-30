No. 6 Michigan beats Oregon 92-87 in double overtime

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Syla Swords had 18 points and seven rebounds as No. 6 Michigan outlasted Oregon 92-87 in…

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Syla Swords had 18 points and seven rebounds as No. 6 Michigan outlasted Oregon 92-87 in double overtime Monday night.

Olivia Olson and Ashley Sofilkanich each scored 16 for the Wolverines (11-1, 2-0 Big Ten), while Te’Yala Delfosse added 14 points and nine rebounds. Michigan made only 16 of 38 free throws and committed 26 turnovers but outrebounded the Ducks 60-34.

Katie Fiso had 24 points and seven rebounds to pace the Ducks (12-3, 0-2), whose other conference loss came against fourth-ranked UCLA. Mia Jacobs added 16 points and Ari Long scored 14 for Oregon, which committed 23 turnovers.

Swords opened the second overtime with a 3-pointer before Sofilkanich added a free throw. Macy Brown got a steal and layup to put the Wolverines ahead 82-76 with 3:06 left.

Fiso converted a three-point play for the Ducks, but Olson hit two free throws and Delfosse added a bucket for Michigan.

After trailing by 18 in the first half, Oregon tied it at 69 with 1:23 left in regulation when Ehis Etute drove the length of the court for a layup.

Oregon led 76-73 in the final minute of the first overtime before Sofilkanich made a free throw and Olson hit a tying layup with 5.4 seconds remaining.

NO. 7 MARYLAND 97, WISCONSIN 59

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Oluchi Okananwa scored a career-high 28 points, and Maryland scored the first 14 points in a rout of Wisconsin in its Big Ten home opener.

The Terrapins (14-0, 2-0) overwhelmed the Badgers (9-4, 1-1) with their size advantage and secured a 51-28 rebounding advantage.

Yarden Garzon and Addi Mack both had 15 points for Maryland, which has won each of its 11 home games by at least 16 points. The Terps forced 23 turnovers — 11 in the first quarter.

Okananwa scored seven of the Terps’ first 10 points to prompt a Wisconsin timeout with 8:08 left in the first quarter. It did little good, as the Badgers had six turnovers before Destiny Howell’s basket with 4:44 to go in the period ended Wisconsin’s opening drought.

Maryland led 29-8 after a quarter. The Terps had a 12-0 edge in fastbreak points in the first 10 minutes and a 14-5 advantage in points off turnovers while dominating the glass 16-3.

The Terps never led by less than 20 after that, stretching the margin to 43-18 by halftime and 73-40 after three periods.

Maryland is 14-0 for the fourth time in coach Brenda Frese’s 24-year tenure. The Terps won their first 18 games in 2006-07, their first 16 in 2011-12 and their first 14 last season.

NO. 16 NORTH CAROLINA 90, BOSTON COLLEGE 37

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Nyla Harris scored 19 points and pulled down nine rebounds, and Nyla Brooks added 15 points for North Carolina in a win over Boston College.

Only up by seven at the end of the first quarter, the Tar Heels (12-3, 1-1 ACC) finished the half with a 16-0 run that included seven points from Reniya Kelly and six from Harris. A 26-0 run in the second half secured the win.

Ciera Toomey added 11 points for North Carolina. The Tar Heels shot 58% (38 of 66) from the field and dished out 24 assists as a team in their third straight win.

The Eagles (4-11, 0-2) were led in scoring by Kaia Henderson with 10.

NO. 17 USC 74, NO. 20 NEBRASKA 66

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Londynn Jones scored all 13 of her points in a pivotal third quarter to help Southern California rally for a victory over previously unbeaten Nebraska in Big Ten Conference play.

Jones, who took just one shot in the first half and missed it, buried three straight 3-pointers after teammate Jazzy Davidson grabbed a rebound and scored to begin the third quarter. The Trojans (10-3, 2-0) used the 11-0 run to turn a two-point halftime deficit into a 47-38 lead in less than two minutes.

The Cornhuskiers (12-1, 1-1) trailed 65-52 after three quarters but whittled the deficit to 69-65 on a rebound basket by Britt Prince with 2:42 left. Dunn answered with a basket and then made 1 of 2 foul shots with 59 seconds to go to help USC prevail.

Davidson and Kennedy Smith topped the Trojans with 17 points apiece. Davidson added eight rebounds and blocked five shots. Smith had nine rebounds and six assists.

Prince had 18 points and seven assists to lead Nebraska. Reserves Logan Nissley and Eliza Maupin both scored 10.

Nebraska made half of its 10 shots with two 3-pointers in the first quarter and went 8 for 8 at the free-throw line to lead 20-12.

Dunn and Davidson both scored four in the first 2:47 of the second period as USC used a 10-2 run to tie it 22-all. Davidson scored with two seconds to go to get the Trojans within 38-36 at halftime.

NO. 18 NOTRE DAME 94, PITTSBURGH 59

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo made 13 of 23 from the field and finished with 30 points, her second consecutive 30-point game, and short-handed Notre Dame beat Pittsburgh.

No. 18 Notre Dame (10-2, 2-0 ACC), which had just eight available players Monday, has won five in a row following a 69-62 loss at then-No. 13 Mississippi on Dec. 4.

Iyana Moore scored a season-high 23 points, which included five 3-pointers, and Cassandre Prosper added 18 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and four steals for the Fighting Irish. Prosper is the only player in the ACC with at least four steals and four blocks in single game this season.

Hidalgo had 30 points, 13 steals and 10 assists — the first 30-point triple-double in program history — in a 110-38 win over Bellarmine on Dec. 21. The 5-foot-6 junior has four 30-point games this season and a program-record 13 in her career.

Mikayla Johnson led Pitt (7-8, 0-2) with 22 points. Theresa Hagans and Fatima Diakhate scored 12 apiece.

