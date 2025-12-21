No. 23 Florida hosts Colgate following Cox’s 26-point game

Colgate Raiders (6-5) at Florida Gators (7-4) Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -28.5; over/under is…

Colgate Raiders (6-5) at Florida Gators (7-4)

Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -28.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate faces No. 23 Florida after Jalen Cox scored 26 points in Colgate’s 85-77 loss to the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Gators have gone 4-0 in home games. Florida leads college basketball with 14.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Rueben Chinyelu averaging 3.6.

The Raiders are 1-4 on the road. Colgate is 3-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Florida scores 83.8 points, 11.7 more per game than the 72.1 Colgate gives up. Colgate has shot at a 50.1% clip from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Haugh is shooting 48.8% and averaging 17.4 points for the Gators. Alex Condon is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Cox is averaging 16 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.3 steals for the Raiders. Kyle Carlesimo is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 7-3, averaging 83.5 points, 43.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

