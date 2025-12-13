No. 18 Florida Gators and the George Washington Revolutionaries square off in Sunrise, Florida

George Washington Revolutionaries (8-3) vs. Florida Gators (5-4) Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -15.5; over/under…

George Washington Revolutionaries (8-3) vs. Florida Gators (5-4)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -15.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Florida plays George Washington in Sunrise, Florida.

The Gators are 5-4 in non-conference play. Florida is the SEC leader with 43.3 rebounds per game led by Rueben Chinyelu averaging 11.4.

The Revolutionaries are 8-3 in non-conference play. George Washington ranks seventh in the A-10 with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Luke Hunger averaging 1.9.

Florida scores 82.2 points, 7.0 more per game than the 75.2 George Washington gives up. George Washington has shot at a 49.1% clip from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Urban Klavzar is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 9.2 points. Thomas Haugh is shooting 50.0% and averaging 18.6 points.

Rafael Castro is averaging 15.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Revolutionaries. Tre Dinkins is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

