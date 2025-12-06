No. 16 North Carolina takes home win streak into matchup with Georgetown

Georgetown Hoyas (6-2) at North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Georgetown Hoyas (6-2) at North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 North Carolina will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Tar Heels play Georgetown.

The Tar Heels are 5-0 in home games. North Carolina is third in the ACC in rebounding averaging 39.5 rebounds. Caleb Wilson paces the Tar Heels with 10.1 boards.

The Hoyas are 1-0 in road games. Georgetown ranks eighth in the Big East with 33.5 rebounds per game led by KJ Lewis averaging 6.0.

North Carolina scores 81.3 points, 7.3 more per game than the 74.0 Georgetown gives up. Georgetown averages 15.1 more points per game (80.6) than North Carolina allows to opponents (65.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 10.1 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Luka Bogavac is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Lewis is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Hoyas. Malik Mack is averaging 16.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

