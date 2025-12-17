No. 13 Vanderbilt Commodores face the Albany Great Danes on 10-game win streak

Albany Great Danes (9-2) at Vanderbilt Commodores (10-0) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Vanderbilt will…

Albany Great Danes (9-2) at Vanderbilt Commodores (10-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Vanderbilt will attempt to keep its 10-game win streak going when the Commodores take on Albany.

The Commodores have gone 5-0 at home. Vanderbilt is 9-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Great Danes have gone 4-2 away from home. Albany is the best team in the America East giving up only 50.8 points per game while holding opponents to 36.7% shooting.

Vanderbilt averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 5.6 more made shots than the 4.2 per game Albany allows. Albany has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points higher than the 37.9% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikayla Blakes is scoring 24.8 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Commodores. Justine Pissott is averaging 10.9 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 43.3%.

Delanie Hill is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Great Danes. Amaya Stewart is averaging 13.4 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

