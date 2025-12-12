NJIT Highlanders to play the Sacred Heart Pioneers Saturday

Sacred Heart Pioneers (3-6, 1-1 MAAC) at NJIT Highlanders (4-7) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacred…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (3-6, 1-1 MAAC) at NJIT Highlanders (4-7)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart heads to NJIT for a Division 1 Division matchup Saturday.

The Highlanders have gone 2-1 in home games. NJIT allows 78.6 points and has been outscored by 14.2 points per game.

The Pioneers are 1-5 on the road. Sacred Heart has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

NJIT’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 10.8 per game Sacred Heart allows. Sacred Heart averages 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game NJIT allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Bolden is shooting 35.7% and averaging 12.4 points for the Highlanders. Jeremy Clayville is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dashon Gittens is averaging 15.9 points and 2.1 steals for the Pioneers. Anquan Hill is averaging 14.8 points and 6.1 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

