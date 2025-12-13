Nickel has career-high 30 points as No. 15 Vanderbilt beats Central Arkansas 83-72 to move to 10-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Nickel scored a career-high 30 points and No. 15 Vanderbilt beat Central Arkansas 83-72 on…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Nickel scored a career-high 30 points and No. 15 Vanderbilt beat Central Arkansas 83-72 on Saturday.

Tyler Tanner had 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Commodores, and Jalen Washington added 12 points and seven rebounds. Devin McGlockton had a team-high 10 rebounds.

Vanderbilt shot 42.2% (27 for 64) from the field, 29% (11 for 38) on 3-pointers and 81.8% (18 for 22) from the free-throw line.

The Commodores (10-0) remained the only undefeated team in the Southeastern Conference with their best start since opening the 2007-08 season 16-0.

Nickel shot 8 for 15 on 3-pointers, surpassing his previous best of seven, which came in an 86-84 win at Texas A&M on Feb. 26. It was the third game this season that Nickel led Vanderbilt in scoring and the second time he made six or more 3s.

Camren Hunter scored 18 points to lead Central Arkansas (4-7). Ty Robinson had 14 points and Javion Guy-King added 13. Malchiah Marable had a team-high seven rebounds.

The Bears shot 36% (22 for 61) from the field, including 9 for 32 on 3s, and 70% (19 for 27) from the line.

Vanderbilt led 47-31 at halftime.

Up next

Central Arkansas hosts Kansas Christian on Wednesday.

No. 15 Vanderbilt travels to Memphis on Wednesday.

