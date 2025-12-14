Niagara visits VCU on 5-game road skid

Niagara Purple Eagles (2-8, 0-2 MAAC) at VCU Rams (6-4) Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Niagara will…

Niagara Purple Eagles (2-8, 0-2 MAAC) at VCU Rams (6-4)

Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara will attempt to end its five-game road skid when the Purple Eagles face VCU.

The Rams are 4-1 on their home court. VCU is eighth in the A-10 with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Lazar Djokovic averaging 3.5.

The Purple Eagles are 1-6 on the road. Niagara is 1-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

VCU averages 83.7 points, 7.9 more per game than the 75.8 Niagara gives up. Niagara has shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 42.0% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Hill Jr. averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 50.9% from beyond the arc. Jadrian Tracey is shooting 40.7% and averaging 12.0 points.

Justin Page is averaging 11 points for the Purple Eagles. Justin Hawkins is averaging 9.5 points.

