Navy defeats Delaware State 66-59 despite triple-double by Hornets’ Corey Perkins

The Associated Press

December 4, 2025, 4:50 AM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Aidan Kehoe had 16 points and 14 rebounds in Navy’s 66-59 win over Delaware State on Wednesday.

Mike Woods scored 16 points, going 5 of 8 and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Midshipmen (5-5). Austin Benigni had 12 points.

The Hornets (2-8) were led by the triple-double of Corey Perkins, who had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. He also had four steals.

Navy took the lead for good with 19:04 to go in the first half. The score was 36-21 at halftime, with Benigni racking up 10 points. Navy turned a one-point second-half lead into an 11-point advantage with a 10-0 run to make it a 51-40 lead with 8:07 left in the half. Woods scored 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

