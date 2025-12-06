Natt scores 22 and Sam Houston downs Texas Southern 82-70

HOUSTON (AP) — Kashie Natt had 22 points in Sam Houston’s 82-70 win over Texas Southern on Saturday. Natt also…

HOUSTON (AP) — Kashie Natt had 22 points in Sam Houston’s 82-70 win over Texas Southern on Saturday.

Natt also contributed five rebounds and four steals for the Bearkats (6-3). Jacob Walker scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Po’Boigh King finished with 13 points.

The Tigers (1-6) were led by Troy Hupstead, who recorded 18 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. Duane Posey added 16 points for Texas Southern. Bryce Roberts finished with 14 points, four assists and two steals.

Sam Houston took the lead for good with 7:53 remaining in the first half. The score was 43-29 at halftime, with Natt racking up 14 points. Sam Houston pulled away with an 11-2 run in the second half to extend a four-point lead to 13 points. They were outscored by Texas Southern in the second half by a two-point margin, but still wound up on top, as Natt led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.