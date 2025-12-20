Murray State Racers face the Valparaiso Beacons, aim for 6th straight victory

Murray State Racers (9-3, 1-0 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-5) Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Murray State…

Murray State Racers (9-3, 1-0 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-5)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State will attempt to prolong its five-game win streak with a victory over Valparaiso.

The Beacons have gone 5-2 in home games. Valparaiso is second in the MVC with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Shon Tupuola averaging 2.9.

The Racers are 1-0 in conference play. Murray State scores 89.7 points and has outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game.

Valparaiso averages 72.8 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 78.0 Murray State gives up. Murray State averages 19.8 more points per game (89.7) than Valparaiso allows to opponents (69.9).

The Beacons and Racers match up Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rakim Chaney is scoring 11.4 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Beacons. JT Pettigrew is averaging 10.3 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Javon Jackson is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Racers. Mason Miller is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Racers: 7-3, averaging 88.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.