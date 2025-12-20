Mount St. Mary’s hosts Iona following Middleton’s 20-point game

Iona plays Mount St. Mary's after Isabellah Middleton scored 20 points in Iona's 64-58 loss to the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

Iona Gaels (7-4, 0-1 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (5-5, 1-0 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

The Mountaineers have gone 4-1 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s is 0-3 against opponents over .500.

The Gaels are 0-1 against MAAC opponents. Iona is fifth in the MAAC with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Zoey Ward averaging 4.5.

Mount St. Mary’s averages 60.9 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 57.8 Iona gives up. Iona averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Mount St. Mary’s allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabrielle Kennerly is scoring 14.6 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Mountaineers. Giana Hoddinott is averaging 6.7 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 36.7%.

Ward is averaging 12.9 points and eight rebounds for the Gaels. Middleton is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

