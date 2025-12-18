Morgan State visits Davidson after Garcia Monje’s 20-point game

The Wildcats have gone 6-0 in home games and is 8-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Morgan State Lady Bears (1-12) at Davidson Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hosts Morgan State after Ines Garcia Monje scored 20 points in Davidson’s 76-65 victory over the High Point Panthers.

The Wildcats have gone 6-0 in home games. Davidson is 8-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lady Bears are 0-6 on the road. Morgan State is eighth in the MEAC scoring 51.0 points per game and is shooting 33.1%.

Davidson scores 70.9 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 78.0 Morgan State gives up. Morgan State averages 51.0 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 60.8 Davidson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlise Dunn is shooting 41.4% and averaging 16.8 points for the Wildcats. Katie Donovan is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Mihjae Hayes is averaging 6.9 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lady Bears. Ja’la Bannerman is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Lady Bears: 0-10, averaging 48.3 points, 23.2 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 32.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.