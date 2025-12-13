Montgomery scores 23, Dayton knocks off North Florida 84-61

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Deshayne Montgomery scored 23 points as Dayton beat North Florida 84-61 on Saturday. Montgomery also contributed…

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Deshayne Montgomery scored 23 points as Dayton beat North Florida 84-61 on Saturday.

Montgomery also contributed four steals for the Flyers (8-3). Amael L’Etang scored 14 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and 2 for 5 from the line and added 14 rebounds. Malcolm Thomas had 14 points and finished 7 of 8 from the field.

The Ospreys (2-8) were led in scoring by Kamrin Oriol, who finished with 12 points and four assists. BJ Plummer added 11 points for North Florida. Trey Cady had nine points.

Dayton led 46-23 at halftime, with Thomas racking up 12 first-half points. Dayton extended its lead to 53-23 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Montgomery scored a team-high 11 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

