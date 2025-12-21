Missouri Tigers and the No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini play in St. Louis, Missouri

Illinois Fighting Illini (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Missouri Tigers (10-2) St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri…

Illinois Fighting Illini (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Missouri Tigers (10-2)

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri plays No. 18 Illinois at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Tigers have a 10-2 record in non-conference play. Missouri is eighth in the SEC scoring 86.8 points while shooting 53.7% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are 7-2 in non-conference play. Illinois has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Missouri scores 86.8 points, 15.3 more per game than the 71.5 Illinois gives up. Illinois averages 18.0 more points per game (87.8) than Missouri allows (69.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Mitchell is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Jacob Crews is averaging 16.3 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kylan Boswell is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Keaton Wagler is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 86.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 85.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 3.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.