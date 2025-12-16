Mississippi Valley State plays Tarleton State after James’ 23-point outing

Tarleton State Texans (7-4) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-9) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Tarleton State Texans (7-4) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-9)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texans -16.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State hosts Tarleton State after Michael James scored 23 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 108-49 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Delta Devils have gone 1-0 in home games. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Texans are 1-4 on the road. Tarleton State ranks sixth in the WAC giving up 73.0 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

Mississippi Valley State’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Tarleton State allows. Tarleton State averages 80.2 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 90.4 Mississippi Valley State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is scoring 20.0 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Delta Devils. Daniel Mayfield is averaging 13.4 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 41.0%.

Kaia Isaac averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Dior Johnson is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.