Mercer Bears take on the Detroit Mercy Titans

Detroit Mercy Titans (3-6, 2-1 Horizon) vs. Mercer Bears (7-5)

New Orleans; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer takes on Detroit Mercy at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Bears have a 7-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Mercer scores 65.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Titans are 1-5 in non-conference play. Detroit Mercy has a 1-5 record against opponents over .500.

Mercer is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Detroit Mercy allows to opponents. Detroit Mercy averages 61.9 points per game, 1.8 more than the 60.1 Mercer gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah O’Dell is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 10.1 points. Nahawa Diarra Berthe is averaging 12.6 points, six rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Makayla Jackson is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Titans. Jasmine Edwards is averaging 11.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

