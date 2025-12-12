McNeese hosts East Texas A&M following Hunt’s 21-point game

East Texas A&M Lions (5-4) at McNeese Cowboys (8-2, 1-1 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

East Texas A&M Lions (5-4) at McNeese Cowboys (8-2, 1-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -17.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M faces McNeese after Gianni Hunt scored 21 points in East Texas A&M’s 75-68 victory against the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Cowboys are 4-0 on their home court. McNeese is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lions are 1-4 in road games. East Texas A&M is fourth in the Southland scoring 79.3 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.

McNeese’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game East Texas A&M allows. East Texas A&M has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points higher than the 38.0% shooting opponents of McNeese have averaged.

The Cowboys and Lions face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larry Johnson is shooting 59.2% and averaging 16.0 points for the Cowboys. DJ Richards is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Ronnie Harrison Jr. is averaging 14 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Lions. Damian Garcia is averaging 11.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

