Matas Vokietaitis scores career-high 28 to lead Texas past Southern 95-69

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Matas Vokietaitis scored a career-high 28 points to lead five Longhorns in double figures and Texas cruised to a 95-69 victory over Southern on Monday night.

Vokietaitis, a 7-foot sophomore, made 7 of 10 shots and all 14 of his free throws for the Longhorns (7-3), who improve to 5-1 at home.

Jordan Pope hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 for Texas. Reserves Simeon Wilcher and Camden Heide scored 14 and 11, respectively. Dailyn Swain pitched in with 10 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Maleek Abdelgowad came off the bench and scored 17 to lead the Jaguars (4-5), who drop to 1-5 on the road. Michael Jacobs had 11 points and reserve AJ Barnes scored 10 — all in the second half.

Vokietaitis made 4 of 6 shots and seven free throws, scoring 15 to guide Texas to a 46-27 lead at halftime. Heide added nine points for the Longhorns on 3-for-5 shooting from 3-point range.

Texas shot 56.6% from the floor in the first half, made 5 of 11 from beyond the arc and 11 of 12 at the foul line. Southern shot 30%, hit 2 of 6 from distance and made 7 of 12 free throws.

The Longhorns made 29 of 32 free throws (91%) by the end and led by as much as 31 in the second half and.

Up next

Texas: At No. 5 Connecticut on Friday.

Southern: At Texas State on Wednesday.

