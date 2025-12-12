Live Radio
Maryland-Eastern Shore faces N.C. A&T on 3-game losing streak

The Associated Press

December 12, 2025, 7:46 AM

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-9) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-4)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -7.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore is looking to break its three-game skid with a win against N.C. A&T.

The Aggies are 2-0 on their home court. N.C. A&T has a 0-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Hawks are 1-8 on the road. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

N.C. A&T scores 74.3 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 70.8 Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 62.4 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 75.0 N.C. A&T gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis Walker is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Aggies. Trent Middleton is averaging 12.4 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 48.3%.

Joseph Locandro is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Hawks. Justin Monden is averaging 9.0 points and 1.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

