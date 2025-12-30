Martinelli scores 32 as Northwestern knocks off Howard 80-60

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Nick Martinelli’s 32 points led Northwestern over Howard 80-60 on Tuesday.
Martinelli added six rebounds for the Wildcats (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten Conference). Tre Singleton scored 17 points and added eight rebounds and five assists. Justin Mullins finished 4 of 5 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points.
Travelle Bryson led the way for the Bison (9-6) with 19 points and six rebounds. Ose Okokie added 13 points for Howard. The Bison broke a five-game winning streak with the loss.
Northwestern took the lead with 10:44 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Martinelli scored 21 points in the second half to lead the way as Northwestern went on to secure a victory, outscoring Howard by 17 points in the second half.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.