Martinelli scores 32 as Northwestern knocks off Howard 80-60

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 30: Travelle Bryson #32 of the Howard Bison rebounds the ball over Tyler Kropp #1 of the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena on December 30, 2025 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 30: Nick Martinelli #2 of the Northwestern Wildcats drives past Bryce Harris #34 of the Howard Bison of the Howard Bison during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena on December 30, 2025 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Nick Martinelli’s 32 points led Northwestern over Howard 80-60 on Tuesday.

Martinelli added six rebounds for the Wildcats (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten Conference). Tre Singleton scored 17 points and added eight rebounds and five assists. Justin Mullins finished 4 of 5 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points.

Travelle Bryson led the way for the Bison (9-6) with 19 points and six rebounds. Ose Okokie added 13 points for Howard. The Bison broke a five-game winning streak with the loss.

Northwestern took the lead with 10:44 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Martinelli scored 21 points in the second half to lead the way as Northwestern went on to secure a victory, outscoring Howard by 17 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

