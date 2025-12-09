Marshall hosts Western Kentucky following Myers’ 27-point game

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-2) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-4) Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-2) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-4)

Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky faces Marshall after Ryan Myers scored 27 points in Western Kentucky’s 80-79 victory over the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Thundering Herd have gone 3-1 in home games. Marshall is fourth in the Sun Belt scoring 80.1 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Hilltoppers are 1-0 on the road. Western Kentucky ranks eighth in the CUSA with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Bryant Selebangue averaging 2.8.

Marshall scores 80.1 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 78.4 Western Kentucky allows. Western Kentucky averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Marshall allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wyatt Fricks is shooting 54.3% and averaging 14.7 points for the Thundering Herd. Jalen Speer is averaging 12.9 points.

Teagan Moore is averaging 19.6 points and six rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Armelo Boone is averaging 12 points and 1.8 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.