Marist visits Washington and Georgia Tech

Marist Red Foxes (7-2, 2-0 MAAC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-4)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech plays Marist after Lamar Washington scored 23 points in Georgia Tech’s 79-67 victory against the Monmouth Hawks.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 6-1 in home games. Georgia Tech ranks fourth in the ACC with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Sylla averaging 6.5.

The Red Foxes have gone 2-1 away from home. Marist is seventh in the MAAC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jason Schofield averaging 1.8.

Georgia Tech’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Marist allows. Marist averages 73.8 points per game, 4.6 more than the 69.2 Georgia Tech allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kowacie Reeves is shooting 41.5% and averaging 14.8 points for the Yellow Jackets. Kam Craft is averaging 8.0 points.

Rhyjon Blackwell is averaging 13.1 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Elijah Lewis is averaging 12.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.