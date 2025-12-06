Malik Reneau scores 21 points and Miami’s big second half leads to 88-64 win over Southern Miss

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Malik Reneau scored 21 points, Miami exploded for 54 points in the second half, and…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Malik Reneau scored 21 points, Miami exploded for 54 points in the second half, and the Hurricanes defeated Southern Miss 88-64 on Saturday.

Miami shot 57% in the second half and had only six turnovers. The Hurricanes had a 30-12 advantage in points in the paint after halftime.

Miami (8-2) led by four points with 13 1/2 minutes left in the second half before a 14-0 run put the Hurricanes in charge, 64-46 with 10 minutes remaining. Timotej Malovec hit two 3-pointers and two free throws in the run.

The Golden Eagles made only three shots in the final 7 1/2 minutes and Miami’s biggest lead was 27 points at 86-59 with a little under two minutes to go.

Malovec, a freshman from Slovakia, finished with 16 points off the bench, his career high. Tru Washington scored 14, and Shelton Henderson and Tre Donaldson each scored 12 for the Hurricanes. Donaldson had 11 assists.

Reneau’s 21 points came in only 18 minutes on the court before he fouled out with 2 1/2 minutes left in the game.

Tylik Weeks and Djahi Binet led Southern Miss (5-4) with 12 points each.

Miami led for only 2:12 in the first half and that was within the first 8 1/2 minutes of play. Southern Miss’ largest lead was 24-19 with 7 minutes left and there would be four more ties, the last when Miami’s Henderson made two free throws in the final second for a 34-34 halftime score.

Miami improved to 6-0 at home.

Up next

Southern Miss hosts Grambling on Monday.

Miami hosts Louisiana Monroe on Saturday.

