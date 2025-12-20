Loyola (MD) plays Morgan State, looks to stop home skid

Loyola (MD) is looking to stop its three-game home losing streak with a win against Morgan State.

Morgan State Lady Bears (1-13) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (3-7)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) is looking to stop its three-game home losing streak with a win against Morgan State.

The Greyhounds have gone 0-3 in home games. Loyola (MD) is 1-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lady Bears have gone 0-7 away from home. Morgan State is 0-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.6 turnovers per game.

Loyola (MD) scores 54.2 points per game, 23.8 fewer points than the 78.0 Morgan State allows. Morgan State averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Loyola (MD) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lex Therien is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Kimmie Hicks is averaging 9.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 31.4%.

Ja’la Bannerman averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Bears, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Mihjae Hayes is shooting 36.5% and averaging 6.3 points over the past 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

