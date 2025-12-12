Longwood hosts Delaware State following Santos’ 22-point performance

Delaware State Hornets (3-8) at Longwood Lancers (6-5) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State takes on…

Delaware State Hornets (3-8) at Longwood Lancers (6-5)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State takes on Longwood after Ademar Santos scored 22 points in Delaware State’s 75-72 overtime victory against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Lancers are 4-1 in home games. Longwood is fifth in the Big South with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Tucker averaging 2.1.

The Hornets are 0-6 on the road. Delaware State gives up 72.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.7 points per game.

Longwood scores 77.7 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 72.8 Delaware State allows. Delaware State’s 37.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.1 percentage points lower than Longwood has given up to its opponents (45.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Redd Thompson is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 8.3 points. Jacoi Hutchinson is averaging 13.4 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

Ponce James is averaging 13.7 points, 3.9 assists and 2.4 steals for the Hornets. Santos is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 59.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

