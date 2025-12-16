LIU visits McGhee and Mississippi State

Long Island Sharks (6-4) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-5) Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -16.5;…

Long Island Sharks (6-4) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-5)

Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -16.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State faces LIU after Ja’Borri McGhee scored 29 points in Mississippi State’s 82-74 win against the Utah Utes.

The Bulldogs are 3-1 on their home court. Mississippi State is 2-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Sharks are 4-3 on the road. LIU allows 79.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

Mississippi State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.7 per game LIU gives up. LIU averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Mississippi State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jayden Epps is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Malachi Davis is shooting 49.6% and averaging 15.8 points for the Sharks. Greg Gordon is averaging 15.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

