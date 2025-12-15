Larry Johnson scores 22 to propel McNeese past Houston Christian 78-68

HOUSTON (AP) — Larry Johnson scored 22 points as McNeese beat Houston Christian 78-68 on Monday night. Johnson also had…

HOUSTON (AP) — Larry Johnson scored 22 points as McNeese beat Houston Christian 78-68 on Monday night.

Johnson also had six rebounds for the Cowboys (10-2, 3-1 Southland Conference). DJ Richards had 14 points and Jerrell Colbert scored 12 on 5-for-6 shooting.

The Huskies (5-6, 1-2) were led by Ryan Bartley with 14 points. Trent Johnson added 12 points and Demarco Bethea recorded 11 points and six rebounds.

