Khadre Kebe and Justin Amadi each score 12 as Mount St. Mary’s downs Penn State-Brandywine 73-42

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Abdou Khadre Kebe and Justin Amadi scored 12 points each and Mount St. Mary’s defeated Penn State-Brandywine 73-42 on Sunday.

Khadre Kebe had three blocks for the Mountaineers (4-9). Amadi finished 6 of 7 from the floor. Trey Deveaux went 5 of 11 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding 11 rebounds. Anastasios Rozakeas also scored 11 points.

