Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Khadre Kebe and Justin…

Khadre Kebe and Justin Amadi each score 12 as Mount St. Mary’s downs Penn State-Brandywine 73-42

The Associated Press

December 21, 2025, 8:32 PM

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Abdou Khadre Kebe and Justin Amadi scored 12 points each and Mount St. Mary’s defeated Penn State-Brandywine 73-42 on Sunday.

Khadre Kebe had three blocks for the Mountaineers (4-9). Amadi finished 6 of 7 from the floor. Trey Deveaux went 5 of 11 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding 11 rebounds. Anastasios Rozakeas also scored 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up