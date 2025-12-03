Kent State hosts Austin Peay following Parker’s 30-point performance

Austin Peay Governors (4-3) at Kent State Golden Flashes (7-1) Kent, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden…

Austin Peay Governors (4-3) at Kent State Golden Flashes (7-1)

Kent, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -8.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay takes on Kent State after Collin Parker scored 30 points in Austin Peay’s 77-59 victory against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Golden Flashes are 5-1 on their home court. Kent State leads the MAC in rebounding, averaging 38.3 boards. Delrecco Gillespie leads the Golden Flashes with 12.8 rebounds.

The Governors have gone 2-3 away from home. Austin Peay is 2-3 against opponents over .500.

Kent State averages 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, 5.1 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay averages 79.0 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 82.1 Kent State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gillespie is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 12.8 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Morgan Safford is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers.

Parker is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Governors. Tate McCubbin is averaging 13.1 points and 6.4 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

