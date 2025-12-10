Kennedy leads Merrimack against Princeton after 20-point game

Merrimack Warriors (5-6, 2-0 MAAC) at Princeton Tigers (3-9) Princeton, New Jersey; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers…

Merrimack Warriors (5-6, 2-0 MAAC) at Princeton Tigers (3-9)

Princeton, New Jersey; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack takes on Princeton after Kevair Kennedy scored 20 points in Merrimack’s 74-63 win against the Fairfield Stags.

The Tigers have gone 3-0 in home games. Princeton is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Warriors are 1-4 on the road. Merrimack is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

Princeton is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Merrimack allows to opponents. Merrimack averages 65.8 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 74.2 Princeton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Hicke is averaging 13.3 points for the Tigers. Jack Stanton is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ernest Shelton is scoring 14.8 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Warriors. Kennedy is averaging 15.3 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 69.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 22.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

