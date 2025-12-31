Kehoe and the Navy Midshipmen host conference foe Boston University

Aidan Kehoe and Navy host Michael McNair and Boston University in Patriot League action.

Boston University Terriers (5-8) at Navy Midshipmen (8-5)

Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Midshipmen -5.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Aidan Kehoe and Navy host Michael McNair and Boston University in Patriot League action.

The Midshipmen are 5-1 in home games. Navy scores 73.1 points while outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The Terriers are 1-6 on the road. Boston University has a 3-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Navy’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Boston University gives up. Boston University scores 10.1 more points per game (74.6) than Navy gives up to opponents (64.5).

The Midshipmen and Terriers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Benigni is shooting 39.5% and averaging 16.4 points for the Midshipmen. Jinwoo Kim is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

McNair is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Terriers. Ben Defty is averaging 11.9 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Terriers: 3-7, averaging 75.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.