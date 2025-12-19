Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Kehoe and Benigni combine…

Kehoe and Benigni combine for 42 in Navy’s 88-55 win over Coppin State

The Associated Press

December 19, 2025, 7:23 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Aidan Kehoe and Austin Benigni combined for 42 points as Navy beat Coppin State 88-55 on Friday.

Kehoe had 22 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Midshipmen (7-5). Benigni poured in 20 points and added five rebounds and six assists. Cam Cole shot 4 for 5, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Eagles (2-13) were led in scoring by Hussain Williams, who finished with 13 points. Torrin Andrews added 11 points for Coppin State. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Eagles.

Navy took the lead for good with 17:45 remaining in the first half. The score was 36-24 at halftime, with Kehoe racking up 13 points.

Navy pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 17-point lead to 24 points. They outscored Coppin State by 21 points in the second half, as Benigni led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up