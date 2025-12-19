Kehoe and Benigni combine for 42 in Navy’s 88-55 win over Coppin State

Led by Aidan Kehoe's 22 points, the Navy Midshipmen defeated the Coppin State Eagles 88-55 on Friday.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Aidan Kehoe and Austin Benigni combined for 42 points as Navy beat Coppin State 88-55 on Friday.

Kehoe had 22 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Midshipmen (7-5). Benigni poured in 20 points and added five rebounds and six assists. Cam Cole shot 4 for 5, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Eagles (2-13) were led in scoring by Hussain Williams, who finished with 13 points. Torrin Andrews added 11 points for Coppin State. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Eagles.

Navy took the lead for good with 17:45 remaining in the first half. The score was 36-24 at halftime, with Kehoe racking up 13 points.

Navy pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 17-point lead to 24 points. They outscored Coppin State by 21 points in the second half, as Benigni led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.