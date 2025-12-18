Joyce Edwards scores 34 points as No. 3 South Carolina rolls past USF 103-44

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Joyce Edwards scored a career-high 34 points on 13-of-14 shooting to lead No. 3 South Carolina…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Joyce Edwards scored a career-high 34 points on 13-of-14 shooting to lead No. 3 South Carolina to a 103-44 victory over South Florida on Thursday night.

Edwards’ previous career best was 29 points, which she scored last Sunday in a 95-55 win over Penn State.

Tessa Johnson added 16 points, Ta’Niya Latson scored 15 and Madina Okot had 12 points and 10 rebounds for South Carolina (11-1), which shot 62% (44 of 70) from the floor.

Jelena Bulajic scored 10 points to lead USF (6-6). L’or Mputu had six points and seven rebounds.

The Gamecocks went on a 10-0 run midway through the first period and had a 28-15 lead after one. South Carolina pushed the lead to 52-25 at halftime and outscored the Bulls 27-6 in the fourth quarter.

It was the fifth time South Carolina has scored more than 100 points this season and its seventh victory by 40 points or more.

Up next

South Carolina: At Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday.

USF: Hosts Navy on Sunday.

