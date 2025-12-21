Joseph Pinion scores 25 to lead South Florida over UMBC 94-69

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Joseph Pinion scored 25 points as South Florida beat UMBC 94-69 on Sunday. Pinion also had…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Joseph Pinion scored 25 points as South Florida beat UMBC 94-69 on Sunday.

Pinion also had three steals for the Bulls (7-5). Izaiyah Nelson added 20 points while shooting 9 of 12 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line while they also had 11 rebounds. Josh Omojafo had 11 points and shot 2 of 5 from the field and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Jah’likai King led the Retrievers (6-6) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, four assists and two steals. UMBC also got 10 points and eight rebounds from Anthony Valentine. DJ Armstrong also recorded nine points.

South Florida took the lead with 13:06 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Nelson led the team with 10 points in the first half for a 45-29 advantage at the break. Pinion scored 16 in the second half to help preserve the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

