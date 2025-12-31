Jones scores 17 as American takes down Loyola (MD) 84-69

Led by Greg Jones' 17 points, the American Eagles defeated the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds 84-69.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Greg Jones had 17 points in American’s 84-69 win against Loyola (MD) on Wednesday.

Jones had five rebounds for the Eagles (8-6, 1-0 Patriot League). Madden Collins added 15 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor while they also had three steals. Julen Iturbe went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Braeden Speed led the way for the Greyhounds (4-10, 0-1) with 13 points. Emmett Adair added 11 points for Loyola. Jacob Theodosiou also had 11 points and two steals.

American took the lead about 5 1/2 minutes into the game and did not trail again. Jones led the the Eagles with nine points in the first half to help put them up 44-36 at the break. American pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend an 11-point lead to 19 points. The Eagles outscored Loyola by seven points in the final half, as Iturbe led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

