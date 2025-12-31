Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Jones scores 17 as…

Jones scores 17 as American takes down Loyola (MD) 84-69

The Associated Press

December 31, 2025, 3:36 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Greg Jones had 17 points in American’s 84-69 win against Loyola (MD) on Wednesday.

Jones had five rebounds for the Eagles (8-6, 1-0 Patriot League). Madden Collins added 15 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor while they also had three steals. Julen Iturbe went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Braeden Speed led the way for the Greyhounds (4-10, 0-1) with 13 points. Emmett Adair added 11 points for Loyola. Jacob Theodosiou also had 11 points and two steals.

American took the lead about 5 1/2 minutes into the game and did not trail again. Jones led the the Eagles with nine points in the first half to help put them up 44-36 at the break. American pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend an 11-point lead to 19 points. The Eagles outscored Loyola by seven points in the final half, as Iturbe led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up