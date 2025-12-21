Johnson and Arizona State host Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers (6-6) at Arizona State Sun Devils (9-3) Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sun…

Oregon State Beavers (6-6) at Arizona State Sun Devils (9-3)

Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sun Devils -12.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State takes on Oregon State after Anthony Johnson scored 20 points in Arizona State’s 90-77 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Sun Devils are 4-1 in home games. Arizona State has an 8-3 record against teams above .500.

The Beavers have gone 0-1 away from home. Oregon State is ninth in the WCC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Josiah Lake averaging 4.9.

Arizona State’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Oregon State allows. Oregon State averages 72.8 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 75.0 Arizona State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Trouet is averaging 7.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Moe Odum is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dez White averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Lake is shooting 50.7% and averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 7-3, averaging 80.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Beavers: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.