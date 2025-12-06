James Madison takes home win streak into matchup with Norfolk State

Norfolk State Spartans (4-5) at James Madison Dukes (6-4) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -7.5;…

Norfolk State Spartans (4-5) at James Madison Dukes (6-4)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -7.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Dukes face Norfolk State.

The Dukes have gone 4-0 at home. James Madison ranks ninth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 32.2 rebounds. Eddie Ricks III leads the Dukes with 6.9 boards.

The Spartans are 0-4 in road games. Norfolk State is the MEAC leader with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Anthony McComb III averaging 5.0.

James Madison makes 43.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Norfolk State has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Norfolk State scores 5.0 more points per game (79.9) than James Madison gives up to opponents (74.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin McBride is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.7 points for the Dukes. Cliff Davis is averaging 12.5 points.

McComb is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Spartans. Elijah Jamison is averaging 13.7 points and 3.6 rebounds.

