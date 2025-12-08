Incarnate Word visits New Orleans following Benson’s 26-point showing

Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-4, 1-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (3-7, 0-1 Southland) New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-4, 1-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (3-7, 0-1 Southland)

New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -1.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on Incarnate Word after Coleton Benson scored 26 points in New Orleans’ 85-76 loss to the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Privateers have gone 1-1 in home games. New Orleans averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Cardinals have gone 1-1 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word is second in the Southland with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Harold Woods averaging 8.0.

New Orleans scores 76.5 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 73.9 Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word has shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of New Orleans have averaged.

The Privateers and Cardinals match up Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benson is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Privateers. Jakevion Buckley is averaging 13.3 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 40.4%.

Davion Bailey is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Cardinals. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 18.0 points.

