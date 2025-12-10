Idaho State faces Utah Valley on 3-game win streak

Idaho State Bengals (6-4) at Utah Valley Wolverines (6-3) Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -11;…

Idaho State Bengals (6-4) at Utah Valley Wolverines (6-3)

Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -11; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Utah Valley.

The Wolverines are 3-0 in home games. Utah Valley leads the WAC with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jackson Holcombe averaging 5.1.

The Bengals are 2-3 in road games. Idaho State ranks ninth in the Big Sky with 31.1 rebounds per game led by Caleb Van De Griend averaging 7.1.

Utah Valley’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Idaho State gives up. Idaho State has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 37.8% shooting opponents of Utah Valley have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holcombe is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Wolverines. Tyler Hendricks is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Van De Griend is shooting 61.6% and averaging 14.0 points for the Bengals. Connor Hollenbeck is averaging 12.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.