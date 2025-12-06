Huie scores 19 as Eastern Washington beats Kansas City 90-66

Kiree Huie had 19 points in Eastern Washington’s 90-66 victory over Kansas City on Saturday. Huie shot 7 of 12…

Kiree Huie had 19 points in Eastern Washington’s 90-66 victory over Kansas City on Saturday.

Huie shot 7 of 12 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line for the Eagles (2-7). Jojo Anderson scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Isaiah Moses went 6 of 10 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

CJ Evans finished with 14 points for the Roos (1-8), who have lost eight in a row. Jayson Petty had 12 points and seven rebounds, while Jerome Palm totaled 10 points and seven boardds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.