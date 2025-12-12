Howard Bison take on the Hampton Pirates

Hampton Pirates (5-5) vs. Howard Bison (6-5) Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hampton and Howard square off at…

Hampton Pirates (5-5) vs. Howard Bison (6-5)

Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton and Howard square off at CareFirst Arena in Washington, District of Columbia.

The Bison are 6-5 in non-conference play. Howard leads the MEAC with 15.8 assists per game led by Cam Gillus averaging 4.3.

The Pirates have a 5-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Hampton is sixth in the CAA scoring 74.8 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

Howard averages 77.8 points, 10.2 more per game than the 67.6 Hampton gives up. Hampton averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.2 per game Howard gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gillus is averaging 10.2 points, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bison. Bryce Harris is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games.

Michael Eley is shooting 50.7% and averaging 11.3 points for the Pirates. Daniel Johnson is averaging 11.0 points.

