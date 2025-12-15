Howard Bison play the Drexel Dragons, look for 4th straight victory

Howard Bison (7-5) at Drexel Dragons (4-6) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Howard seeks to keep its three-game…

Howard Bison (7-5) at Drexel Dragons (4-6)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bison take on Drexel.

The Dragons have gone 3-1 at home. Drexel is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Bison are 0-3 on the road. Howard ranks second in the MEAC with 31.6 rebounds per game led by Bryce Harris averaging 7.2.

Drexel scores 71.7 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 71.5 Howard gives up. Howard has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of Drexel have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shane Blakeney is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, while averaging 13.2 points and 5.2 rebounds. Kevon Vanderhorst is shooting 47.6% and averaging 9.8 points.

Alex Cotton is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 9.3 points. Harris is averaging 19.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

