Hampton takes on Towson, aims for 6th straight home win

Towson Tigers (8-6, 0-1 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (7-7, 1-0 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Pirates take on Towson.

The Pirates are 4-0 on their home court. Hampton ranks fifth in the CAA in team defense, allowing 68.1 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Tigers are 0-1 in conference play. Towson is fourth in the CAA allowing 67.6 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

Hampton scores 73.1 points, 5.5 more per game than the 67.6 Towson gives up. Towson averages 71.5 points per game, 3.4 more than the 68.1 Hampton gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Eley is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 11.8 points. Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt is shooting 45.8% and averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Tyler Tejada is averaging 17.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Dylan Williamson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

