Georgia Southern defeats James Madison 96-92 in OT

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Nakavieon White scored 25 points, Spudd Webb added 22 points, and Georgia Southern beat James Madison…

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Nakavieon White scored 25 points, Spudd Webb added 22 points, and Georgia Southern beat James Madison 96-92 in overtime on Saturday for their seventh straight win.

White shot 7 of 16 from the field, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 12 from the foul line for the Eagles (10-5, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference). Webb, who made 7 for 13 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line, had six rebounds and three steals. Tyren Moore shot 5 of 14 from the field, including 0 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Bradley Douglas finished with 27 points for the Dukes (7-6, 0-2). Eddie Ricks III added 16 points and 10 rebounds for James Madison. Cliff Davis also had 16 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.