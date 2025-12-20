Georgia Lady Bulldogs face the Coppin State Eagles

Georgia squares off against Coppin State at Henrico Sports & Events Center in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Coppin State Eagles (2-11) vs. Georgia Lady Bulldogs (12-0)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

The Lady Bulldogs have a 12-0 record in non-conference play. Georgia ranks ninth in the SEC with 15.7 assists per game led by Trinity Turner averaging 4.8.

The Eagles have a 2-11 record in non-conference games. Coppin State is sixth in the MEAC scoring 54.1 points per game and is shooting 34.2%.

Georgia makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Coppin State has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Coppin State has shot at a 34.2% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 33.4% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dani Carnegie is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs. Rylie Theuerkauf is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Patricia Sosa Lora is averaging seven points and 6.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Khila Morris is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 79.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 51.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 33.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

