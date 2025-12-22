George Washington beats D-III’s St. Mary’s College of Maryland 97-40

Rafael Castro scored 14 points to lead George Washington to a 97-40 victory over Division III member St. Mary’s College of Maryland on Monday.

Castro also had nine rebounds and three steals for the Revolutionaries (9-4). Ty Bevins scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Tre Dinkins hit four 3-pointers, also scoring 14.

Evan Quintero, James Crimaudo and Kai Hyde all scored seven to pace the Seahawks. Quintero added eight rebounds.

