George Washington beats D-III’s St. Mary’s College of Maryland 97-40

The Associated Press

December 22, 2025, 5:45 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rafael Castro scored 14 points to lead George Washington to a 97-40 victory over Division III member St. Mary’s College of Maryland on Monday.

Castro also had nine rebounds and three steals for the Revolutionaries (9-4). Ty Bevins scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Tre Dinkins hit four 3-pointers, also scoring 14.

Evan Quintero, James Crimaudo and Kai Hyde all scored seven to pace the Seahawks. Quintero added eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

