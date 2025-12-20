Live Radio
George Mason hosts Stiemke and Loyola (MD)

The Associated Press

December 20, 2025, 4:43 AM

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-8) at George Mason Patriots (10-1)

Fairfax, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) takes on George Mason after Jordan Stiemke scored 22 points in Loyola (MD)’s 81-73 loss to the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Patriots have gone 8-0 at home. George Mason is sixth in the A-10 with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Riley Allenspach averaging 4.7.

The Greyhounds have gone 0-5 away from home. Loyola (MD) has a 1-5 record against opponents over .500.

George Mason’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Loyola (MD) allows. Loyola (MD) has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kory Mincy is averaging 17.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Patriots. Allenspach is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Stiemke is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, while averaging 11.6 points. Jacob Theodosiou is averaging 15.6 points, 4.5 assists and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 9-1, averaging 80.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 75.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

