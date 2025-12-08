Fulks, UCF overwhelm Towson in 86-61 win

Themus Fulks scored 15 of his 20 points in the first half and 10 UCF players scored before halftime as the Knights beat Towson 86-61 on Sunday.

The Knights (8-1) never trailed.

Jamichael Stillwell scored 15 points and UCF’s bench scored 32 and nearly outscored Towson’s starters (37 points). The Knights shot 55% (31 of 56) despite a 29%-shooting effort from 3-point range (5 of 17).

Dylan Williamson scored 14 points and Tyler Tejada scored 13 for Towson (6-4).

UCF reached its first double-digit lead on Devan Cambridge’s layup that made it 15-5 a little more than seven minutes in. Chike Ndefo made a layup with 10:08 left before halftime for a a 20-11 advantage.

Carmelo Pacheco’s 3-pointer with 2:49 before halftime made it 41-21 and UCF went to intermission up 47-27. UCF finished the first half shooting 55% (17 of 31).

UCF led by double digits the entire second half, and Fulks’ three-point play with 4:06 left gave UCF its largest lead at 82-53

Up Next

Towson travels to face 21st-ranked Kansas on Dec. 16.

UCF hosts Mercer on Dec. 17.

