Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Fulks, UCF overwhelm Towson…

Fulks, UCF overwhelm Towson in 86-61 win

The Associated Press

December 8, 2025, 4:36 AM

Themus Fulks scored 15 of his 20 points in the first half and 10 UCF players scored before halftime as the Knights beat Towson 86-61 on Sunday.

The Knights (8-1) never trailed.

Jamichael Stillwell scored 15 points and UCF’s bench scored 32 and nearly outscored Towson’s starters (37 points). The Knights shot 55% (31 of 56) despite a 29%-shooting effort from 3-point range (5 of 17).

Dylan Williamson scored 14 points and Tyler Tejada scored 13 for Towson (6-4).

UCF reached its first double-digit lead on Devan Cambridge’s layup that made it 15-5 a little more than seven minutes in. Chike Ndefo made a layup with 10:08 left before halftime for a a 20-11 advantage.

Carmelo Pacheco’s 3-pointer with 2:49 before halftime made it 41-21 and UCF went to intermission up 47-27. UCF finished the first half shooting 55% (17 of 31).

UCF led by double digits the entire second half, and Fulks’ three-point play with 4:06 left gave UCF its largest lead at 82-53

Up Next

Towson travels to face 21st-ranked Kansas on Dec. 16.

UCF hosts Mercer on Dec. 17.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up